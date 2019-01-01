Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum jam, black cherry jam and blueberry jam followed by aromas of dried violet, dried fig, tobacco, cocoa, mace, tar, clove, licorice, vanilla, leather and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum jam, black cherry jam and blueberry jam.

72 months in barrique, 6 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.


