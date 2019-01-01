|
Chianti Colli Senesi 2017
Chianti Colli Senesi (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (85%), Merlot (10%), Colorino (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, rose, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
4 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|June 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| February 2013
| --
|2012
|
| February 2014
| --
|2017
|
| June 2019
| --