Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, raspberry, blueberry and geranium.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.

11 months in steel tanks.


