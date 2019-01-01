Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry and blackberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

6 months in steel tanks.


