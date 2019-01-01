Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Rosso di Montalcino 2016, Tenute Silvio Nardi (Italy)

Tenute Silvio Nardi (Italy)

Rosso di Montalcino (Tuscany)
Sangiovese
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, carob, tobacco and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

30 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

June 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005        September 2007       --    
2008        February 2011       --    
2010        February 2013       --    
2011        February 2014       --    
2014        July 2016       --    
2016        June 2019       --    

Other Tenute Silvio Nardi's wines 


