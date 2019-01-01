Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and geranium followed by aromas of raspberry, pomegranate, violet, chocolate, tobacco, moss, menthol and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks and in cask.


