Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Bacco 2016, Siddura (Italy)

Bacco 2016

Siddura (Italy)

(Sardinia)
Cagnulari
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

(Sardinia)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and geranium followed by aromas of raspberry, pomegranate, violet, chocolate, tobacco, moss, menthol and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks and in cask.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

June 2019


