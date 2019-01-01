Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Gelso Bianco 2018, Tenuta I Gelsi (Italy)

Gelso Bianco 2018

Tenuta I Gelsi (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Malvasia Bianca
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Basilicata)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, peach and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

June 2019


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Tenuta I Gelsi's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in June?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What is the most pleasing aspect in wine tasting?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In what moment of the day do you usually drink wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2019 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.