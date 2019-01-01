Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Vermentino di Gallura Spera 2018, Siddura (Italy)

Vermentino di Gallura Spera 2018

Siddura (Italy)

Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
Vermentino
White Wine White Wine Score:

Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, pineapple and broom followed by aromas of apple, tangerine, passion fruit, hawthorn, peach, plum and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, pineapple and tangerine.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

June 2019


Other Siddura's wines 


