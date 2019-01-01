Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, pineapple and broom followed by aromas of apple, tangerine, passion fruit, hawthorn, peach, plum and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, pineapple and tangerine.

Aged in steel tanks.


