Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Gelso Rosa 2018, Tenuta I Gelsi (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score:

Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of strawberry, rose and blueberry.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Meat appetizers, Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

June 2019


Other Tenuta I Gelsi's wines 


