Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Brut Bianco, Tenuta I Gelsi (Italy)

Brut Bianco

Tenuta I Gelsi (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Malvasia Bianca
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

(Basilicata)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine perlage of moderate persistence.

Clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, apple and peach followed by aromas of broom and citrus fruits.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, average body.

Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of pear, apple and peach.

Produced with the Charmat method.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Aperitifs, Vegetable appetizers, Eggs, Risotto with vegetables

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

June 2019


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Tenuta I Gelsi's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In what moment of the day do you usually drink wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What is the most pleasing aspect in wine tasting?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in June?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2019 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.