Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine perlage of moderate persistence. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine perlage of moderate persistence.

Clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, apple and peach followed by aromas of broom and citrus fruits. Clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, apple and peach followed by aromas of broom and citrus fruits.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, average body. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, average body.

Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of pear, apple and peach. Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of pear, apple and peach.

Produced with the Charmat method. Produced with the Charmat method.

