Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine perlage of moderate persistence.

Clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body.

Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

Produced with the Charmat method.


