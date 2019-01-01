Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine perlage of moderate persistence. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine perlage of moderate persistence.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, hawthorn and bread crust followed by aromas of citrus fruits, plum, hazelnut, broom and pear.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 12 months.


