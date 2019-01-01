|
Brunello di Montalcino Vigneto Poggio Doria 2012
Brunello di Montalcino (Tuscany)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of raspberry, dried rose, blueberry, chocolate, clove, pink pepper, mace, tobacco, licorice, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
30 months in cask, at least 36 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
|
| December 2014
| --
|2012
|
| June 2019
| --