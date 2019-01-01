Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, citrus fruits and pineapple followed by aromas of apple, pear, broom, hawthorn, plum, elder flower, thyme and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pineapple and almond.

Aged in steel tanks. A small part ages for some months in barrique.


