|
Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Maia 2017
Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, citrus fruits and pineapple followed by aromas of apple, pear, broom, hawthorn, plum, elder flower, thyme and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pineapple and almond.
Aged in steel tanks. A small part ages for some months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|June 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
|
| June 2019
| --
|2017
|
| June 2019
| --