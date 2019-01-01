Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and plum followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, hawthorn, broom, anise, thyme, flint and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Aged in steel tanks. A small part ages for some months in barrique.


