Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Maia 2016, Siddura (Italy)

Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Maia 2016

Siddura (Italy)

Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
Vermentino
White Wine White Wine Score:

Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and plum followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, hawthorn, broom, anise, thyme, flint and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Aged in steel tanks. A small part ages for some months in barrique.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with fish, Mushroom soups, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Stuffed pasta

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

June 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2016        June 2019       --    
2017        June 2019       --    

Other Siddura's wines 


