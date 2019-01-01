|
Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Maia 2016
Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and plum followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, hawthorn, broom, anise, thyme, flint and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in steel tanks. A small part ages for some months in barrique.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta with fish, Mushroom soups, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Stuffed pasta
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|June 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| June 2019
| --
|2017
|
| June 2019
| --