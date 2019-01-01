Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and honey followed by aromas of grapefruit, bread crust, butter, hawthorn, thyme, flint, croissant, almond and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, grapefruit and honey.

8 months in barrique.


