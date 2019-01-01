|
Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Beru 2015
Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and honey followed by aromas of grapefruit, bread crust, butter, hawthorn, thyme, flint, croissant, almond and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, grapefruit and honey.
8 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Broiled fish, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|June 2019