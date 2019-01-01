Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Tiros 2014, Siddura (Italy)

Tiros 2014

Siddura (Italy)

(Sardinia)
Sangiovese (85%), Cabernet Sauvignon (15%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, peony, cocoa, rhubarb, cinnamon, tobacco, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant.

12 months in barrique, at least 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

June 2019


