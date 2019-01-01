|
Tiros 2014
(Sardinia)
|
Sangiovese (85%), Cabernet Sauvignon (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, peony, cocoa, rhubarb, cinnamon, tobacco, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant.
12 months in barrique, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2019