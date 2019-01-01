|
Barolo Gramolere 2014
Barolo (Piedmont)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, cocoa, cinnamon, tobacco, leather, licorice, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
30 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
|
| August 2013
| --
|2011
|
| April 2016
| --
|2013
|
| April 2018
| --
|2014
|
| June 2019
| --