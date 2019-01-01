|
Brunello di Montalcino Vigneto Manachiara 2012
Brunello di Montalcino (Tuscany)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, dried rose, chocolate, cinnamon, coffee, tobacco, mace, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
18 months in barrique, 12 months in cask, 2 years in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| February 2011
| --
|2006
|
| February 2013
| --
|2007
|
| February 2014
| --
|2012
|
| June 2019
| --