Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black currant and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, blueberry and carob.

Properly trannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry.

9 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.


