Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, violet, plum, blueberry and black pepper. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, violet, plum, blueberry and black pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

9 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle. 9 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.

