Terrazze 2018
Tenuta Mazzolino (Italy)
(Lombardy)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and pomegranate followed by aromas of strawberry, cyclamen, blueberry and raspberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pomegranate.
5 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Fish soups, Roasted white meat
|Suggested glass
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|July 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2006
| January 2008
| --
|2018
| July 2019
| --