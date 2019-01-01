Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Terrazze 2018, Tenuta Mazzolino (Italy)

Terrazze 2018

Tenuta Mazzolino (Italy)

(Lombardy)
Pinot Nero
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

(Lombardy)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and pomegranate followed by aromas of strawberry, cyclamen, blueberry and raspberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pomegranate.

5 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Fish soups, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

July 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2006        January 2008       --    
2018        July 2019       --    

Other Tenuta Mazzolino's wines 


