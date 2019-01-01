Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, pomegranate, carob and graphite.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

9 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.


