Intense ruby red and nuances of orange red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of prune, blackberry jam and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry jam, raspberry jam, chocolate, tobacco, leather, licorice, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of prun, blackberry jam and black cherry jam.

8 months in cask.


