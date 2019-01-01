Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, strawberry and carob.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

18 months in cask and steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.


