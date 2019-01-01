Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Cerasuolo di Vittoria Don Vicè 2017, Gurrieri (Italy)

Cerasuolo di Vittoria Don Vicè 2017

Gurrieri (Italy)

Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
Nero d'Avola, Frappato
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, strawberry and carob.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

18 months in cask and steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

July 2019


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Gurrieri's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In choosing a wine, what is the most important factor?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in July?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
When you buy a wine, you are mainly interested in:


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2019 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.