Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Mandrolisai Rosso Superiore Antiogu 2015, Fradiles (Italy)

Fradiles (Italy)

Mandrolisai (Sardinia)
Bovale Sardo, Cannonau, Monica, Other Grapes
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, tobacco, chocolate, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

12 months in steel tanks, 12 months in cask, 4 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 15%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

July 2019


Other Fradiles's wines 


