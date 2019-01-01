|
Mandrolisai Rosso Superiore Antiogu 2015
Mandrolisai (Sardinia)
Bovale Sardo, Cannonau, Monica, Other Grapes
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, tobacco, chocolate, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
12 months in steel tanks, 12 months in cask, 4 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 15%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|July 2019