|
Donna Grazia Frizzante
(Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola, Frappato
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and tangerine followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear and broom.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine.
6 months in steel tanks, 1 months of refermentation in closed tank, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|August 2019