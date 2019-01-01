Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and tangerine followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear and broom.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine.

6 months in steel tanks, 1 months of refermentation in closed tank, 3 months in bottle.


