|
Oltrepò Pavese Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Rosé Cruasé 2012
Oltrepo Pavese (Lombardy)
|
Pinot Nero
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and bread crust followed by aromas of strawberry, tangerine, plum and praline.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Refermented in bottle on its lees for 44 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Broiled crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|August 2019