Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and bread crust followed by aromas of strawberry, tangerine, plum and praline. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and bread crust followed by aromas of strawberry, tangerine, plum and praline.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 44 months. Refermented in bottle on its lees for 44 months.

