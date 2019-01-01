|
Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico Don Vicè 2015
Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola, Frappato
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, strawberry, plum, dried rose, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry.
18 months in cask and steel tanks, at least 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|August 2019