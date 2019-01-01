Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, strawberry, plum, dried rose, carob and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, strawberry, plum, dried rose, carob and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry.

18 months in cask and steel tanks, at least 12 months in bottle. 18 months in cask and steel tanks, at least 12 months in bottle.

