|
Mandrolisai Rosso Superiore Istentu 2015
Mandrolisai (Sardinia)
|
Bovale Sardo (50%), Cannonau (25%), Monica (20%), Other Grapes# (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blackberry, peanut, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
12 months in cask, 6 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|August 2019