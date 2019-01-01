Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Mandrolisai Rosso Superiore Istentu 2015, Fradiles (Italy)

Mandrolisai Rosso Superiore Istentu 2015

Fradiles (Italy)

Mandrolisai (Sardinia)
Bovale Sardo (50%), Cannonau (25%), Monica (20%), Other Grapes# (5%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Mandrolisai (Sardinia)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blackberry, peanut, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

12 months in cask, 6 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 15%

Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

August 2019


Other Fradiles's wines 


