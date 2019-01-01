|
Donna Grazia Rosato 2017
(Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola, Frappato
| Rose Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of strawberry, cherry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum and white pepper.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, cherry and raspberry.
6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Broiled crustaceans, Fish soups, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|August 2019