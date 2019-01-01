Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of strawberry, cherry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum and white pepper.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, cherry and raspberry.

6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.


