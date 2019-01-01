|
Donna Grazia Bianco
(Sicily)
Nero d'Avola, Frappato
| White Wine
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and broom followed by aromas of medlar, hawthorn, pear, citrus fruits and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.
6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Fish appetizers, Pasta with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|August 2019