|
Soave Classico Runcaris 2018
Soave (Veneto)
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, apple and pear followed by aromas of nettle, elder flower, pineapple, broom and citrus fruits.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Dairy products, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
|
| July 2010
| --
|2010
|
| August 2011
| --
|2011
|
| July 2012
|
|2012
|
| May 2014
| --
|2013
|
| September 2014
| --
|2014
|
| June 2015
| --
|2015
|
| September 2016
| --
|2016
|
| July 2017
| --
|2017
|
| October 2018
| --
|2018
|
| September 2019
| --