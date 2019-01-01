Intense straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, apple and pear followed by aromas of nettle, elder flower, pineapple, broom and citrus fruits.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.


