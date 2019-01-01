Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 17
Trebbiano Roncha 2018, Fattori (Italy)

Trebbiano Roncha 2018

Fattori (Italy)

(Veneto)
Trebbiano di Soave
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Veneto)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of pineapple, plum, citron, nettle and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and citron.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Dairy products, Pasta with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

September 2019


