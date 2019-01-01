|
Rosso Piceno Tarà 2018
Rosso Piceno (Marches)
Sangiovese (50%), Montepulciano (50%)
| Red Wine
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and geranium followed by aromas of violet, blueberry and raspberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
4 months in steel tanks, at least 2 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Sauteed meat
|Suggested glass
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|September 2019
