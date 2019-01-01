Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 17
Valpolicella Ripasso Col de la Bastia 2017, Fattori (Italy)

Valpolicella Ripasso Col de la Bastia 2017

Fattori (Italy)

Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina (65%), Corvinone (15%), Rondinella (10%), Other Grapes (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Valpolicella (Veneto)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

18 months in cask.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

September 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2009        March 2013       --    
2010        April 2013       --    
2011        September 2014       --    
2012        June 2015       --    
2014        September 2016       --    
2015        July 2017       --    
2016        October 2018       --    
2017        September 2019       --    

Other Fattori's wines 


Wine List



