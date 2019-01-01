|
Valpolicella Ripasso Col de la Bastia 2017
Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina (65%), Corvinone (15%), Rondinella (10%), Other Grapes (10%)
| Red Wine
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
18 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and mushrooms
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
|
| March 2013
| --
|2010
|
| April 2013
| --
|2011
|
| September 2014
| --
|2012
|
| June 2015
| --
|2014
|
| September 2016
| --
|2015
|
| July 2017
| --
|2016
|
| October 2018
| --
|2017
|
| September 2019
| --