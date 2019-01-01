|
Montefalco Rosso 2016
Montefalco (Umbria)
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (15%), Merlot (10%), Colorino (5%)
Red Wine
Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
12 months in cask and barrique, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Cheese
Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
|
| May 2013
| --
|2014
|
| June 2018
| --
|2016
|
| September 2019
| --