Montefalco Rosso Boccatone 2015
Montefalco (Umbria)
Sangiovese (60%), Barbera (25%), Sagrantino (15%)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, plum, raspberry, mace, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and blackberry.
18 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.8%
Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
|
| December 2016
|2014
|
| May 2018
|2015
|
| September 2019
