Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, plum, raspberry, mace, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and blackberry.

18 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.


