Rosato Tarà 2018, Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

Rosato Tarà 2018

Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

(Marches)
Sangiovese
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Marches)
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, plum and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12%

Meat appetizers, Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

September 2019


