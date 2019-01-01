|
Bocca di Rosa 2018
(Umbria)
|
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and blackberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry, raspberry and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and blackberry.
3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Fish soups, Roasted fish, Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| December 2009
| --
|2009
|
| September 2010
| --
|2010
|
| November 2011
| --
|2011
|
| November 2012
| --
|2012
|
| April 2014
| --
|2013
|
| March 2015
| --
|2015
|
| December 2016
| --
|2018
|
| September 2019
| --