Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and blackberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry, raspberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and blackberry.

3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.


