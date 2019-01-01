Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 17
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
Follow DiWineTaste on DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Bocca di Rosa 2018, Tabarrini (Italy)

Bocca di Rosa 2018

Tabarrini (Italy)

(Umbria)
Sagrantino
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Umbria)
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and blackberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry, raspberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and blackberry.

3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Fish soups, Roasted fish, Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

September 2019


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2008        December 2009       --    
2009        September 2010       --    
2010        November 2011       --    
2011        November 2012       --    
2012        April 2014       --    
2013        March 2015       --    
2015        December 2016       --    
2018        September 2019       --    

Other Tabarrini's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
When you buy a wine, you are mainly interested in:


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in September?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In choosing a wine, what is the most important factor?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2019 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.