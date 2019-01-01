|
Rosso Piceno Superiore San Basso 2015
Rosso Piceno (Marches)
|
Montepulciano (55%), Sangiovese (45%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
12 months in cask, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
|
| December 2018
| --
|2015
|
| September 2019
| --