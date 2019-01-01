|
Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio Valparadiso 2018
Delle Venezie (Veneto)
Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and citrus fruits followed by aromas of pear, chamomile, peach, plum and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and peach.
Aged in steel tanks and cask.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|September 2019