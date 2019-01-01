|
Falerio Pecorino Tarà 2018
Falerio (Marches)
Pecorino (85%), Trebbiano Toscano (15%)
| White Wine
|Score:
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, grapefruit, broom, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.
At least 3 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Crustacean and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with vegetables, Fried fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|2017
| December 2018
|2018
|
| September 2019
| --