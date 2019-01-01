Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 17
Soave Danieli 2018, Fattori (Italy)

Soave Danieli 2018

Fattori (Italy)

Soave (Veneto)
Garganega
White Wine White Wine Score:   Wine of the Sun - Good Value Wine (since January 2004)

Soave (Veneto)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, plum, citrus fruits, pineapple, broom, nettle and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Vegetable soups

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

September 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2011        August 2012       --    
2012        May 2014       --    
2013        September 2014       --    
2014          June 2015       --    
2015          September 2016       --    
2016          August 2017       --    
2017          October 2018       --    
2018          September 2019       --    

