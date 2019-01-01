|
Soave Danieli 2018
Soave (Veneto)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, plum, citrus fruits, pineapple, broom, nettle and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Vegetable soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|September 2019
