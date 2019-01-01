|
Passerina San Basso 2018
(Marches)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of medlar, tangerine, pear and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine.
3 months in steel tanks, at least 2 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Fried fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
|
| December 2018
| --
|2018
|
| September 2019
| --