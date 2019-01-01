Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 17
Terre di Offida Passerina Passito San Basso 2013, Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

Terre di Offida Passerina Passito San Basso 2013

Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

Terre di Offida (Marches)
Passerina
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Terre di Offida (Marches)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, honey and candied fruits followed by aromas of date, dried apricot, quince jam, flint and vanilla.

Sweet attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, honey and date.

12 months in cask.

Alcohol: 14%

Fruit tarts, Cream desserts, Confectionery

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

September 2019


