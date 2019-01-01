Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, honey and candied fruits followed by aromas of date, dried apricot, quince jam, flint and vanilla.

Sweet attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, honey and date.

12 months in cask.


