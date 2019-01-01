Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, gooseberry and elder flower followed by aromas of nettle, apple, pineapple, citrus fruits, lychee, pear and green bell pepper. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, gooseberry and elder flower followed by aromas of nettle, apple, pineapple, citrus fruits, lychee, pear and green bell pepper.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, gooseberry and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of peach, gooseberry and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

