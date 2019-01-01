|
Sauvignon Vecchie Scuole 2018
(Veneto)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, gooseberry and elder flower followed by aromas of nettle, apple, pineapple, citrus fruits, lychee, pear and green bell pepper.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, gooseberry and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish and crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| August 2009
|
|2009
|
| August 2010
| --
|2010
|
| August 2011
| --
|2011
|
| August 2012
| --
|2012
|
| May 2014
| --
|2013
|
| September 2014
| --
|2014
|
| June 2015
| --
|2015
|
| September 2016
| --
|2016
|
| August 2017
| --
|2017
|
| October 2018
| --
|2018
|
| September 2019
| --