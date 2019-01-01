Intense golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, medlar and apple followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, litchi, broom, plum, melon e citrus fruits.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, medlar and lychee.

6 months in steel tanks.


