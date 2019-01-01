|
Trebbiano Spoletino 2018
(Umbria)
Trebbiano Spoletino
White Wine
Intense golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, medlar and apple followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, litchi, broom, plum, melon e citrus fruits.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, medlar and lychee.
6 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Stuffed pasta, Broiled crustaceans, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups
Suggested glass
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|September 2019
