Trebbiano Spoletino 2018, Bocale (Italy)

Trebbiano Spoletino 2018

Bocale (Italy)

(Umbria)
Trebbiano Spoletino
White Wine White Wine Score:

(Umbria)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, medlar and apple followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, litchi, broom, plum, melon e citrus fruits.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, medlar and lychee.

6 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Stuffed pasta, Broiled crustaceans, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

September 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2017        June 2018       --    
2018        September 2019       --    

Other Bocale's wines 


