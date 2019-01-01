Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparent. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and black cherry.

30 months in cask, at least 6 months in bottle. 30 months in cask, at least 6 months in bottle.

