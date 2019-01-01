|
Offida Rosso Il Grifone 2013
Offida (Marches)
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and black cherry.
30 months in cask, at least 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| January 2012
| --
|2006
|
| September 2012
| --
|2008
|
| January 2015
| --
|2010
|
| January 2017
| --
|2013
|
| September 2019
| --