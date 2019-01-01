Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 17
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
Follow DiWineTaste on DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Montefalco Sagrantino Colle alle Macchie 2014, Tabarrini (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino Colle alle Macchie 2014

Tabarrini (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tamarind, tobacco, graphite, leather, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 15.2%

Game, Braised and stewed meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

September 2019


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2003        December 2009       --    
2004        December 2009       --    
2005        November 2011       --    
2006        November 2012       --    
2009        April 2014       --    
2010        March 2015       --    
2011        January 2016       --    
2012        December 2016       --    
2013        May 2018       --    
2014        September 2019       --    

Other Tabarrini's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In choosing a wine, what is the most important factor?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
When you buy a wine, you are mainly interested in:


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in September?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2019 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.