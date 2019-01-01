|
Montefalco Sagrantino Colle alle Macchie 2014
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tamarind, tobacco, graphite, leather, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15.2%
|
Game, Braised and stewed meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
|
| December 2009
| --
|2004
|
| December 2009
| --
|2005
|
| November 2011
| --
|2006
|
| November 2012
| --
|2009
|
| April 2014
| --
|2010
|
| March 2015
| --
|2011
|
| January 2016
| --
|2012
|
| December 2016
| --
|2013
|
| May 2018
| --
|2014
|
| September 2019
| --